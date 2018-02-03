Kernels Seeking Nominations for Kids Heroes Baseball Card Set

News Release

Cedar Rapids, IA - The Cedar Rapids Kernels have partnered with Ronald McDonald House Charities of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois (RMHC-EIWI) to release a Kids Heroes Baseball Card Set, sponsored by McDonald's. The card set will spotlight kids who have used RMHC-EIWI services and showcase some of the incredible kids they meet and serve every day.

The card set will be given away to the first 1,000 fans that enter Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Friday, June 15th. Those kids selected to appear in the card set and their families will be honored on the field prior to the June 15th game, and will receive four tickets to the game.

The Kernels will begin taking nominations for the Kids Heroes Card Set on Thursday, February 1st. The first 20 submissions will make it into the card set, so we urge people to turn in nominations right away. Nominations will be taken until Friday, March 30th OR until 20 submissions are received.

Nomination forms can be accessed by visiting the Kernels offices during normal business hours (9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, Monday-Friday) or online at www.kernels.com. Nominations can be submitted online, or mailed directly to the Kernels offices. Please include a photo of the Kid Hero that will be used on the baseball card, along with the completed nomination form.

