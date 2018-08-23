Kernels Home Stand Preview: August 24-27

August 23, 2018 - Midwest League (MWL) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release





Your Kernels are in the hunt to qualify for the 2018 Midwest League Playoffs! There are just SEVEN home games remaining with four of them starting Friday! Here's what you can expect these next four games:

August 24-27 vs. Kane County

The Kernels host the Kane County Cougars, the Midwest League affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, in a four-game series starting Friday, August 24th.

At every game, the Kernels will be passing out souvenir calendars with the 2018-19 schedule! Supply is limited at each game, so get here early to make sure you get your calendar!

It's time to fight, fight, fight for Iowa as the Kernels host Hawkeye Night at the ballpark. Be here when the gates open at 5:30 PM as the first 1,000 fans through the gates receive a FREE Hawkeye Black & Gold baseball. The Kernels are wearing special black & gold jerseys that will be sold during the game via a silent auction with the proceeds to benefit the Linn County I-Club. The Iowa Women's Basketball team will be here to sign autographs. And, it's a Kernels Friday Mug Club - buy a 16 oz. souvenir mug for $6 and get it filled with regular draft beer or soda at the concession stands. Refills are just $3 all game and bring your mug back to the final Mug Club Night on August 31st for $3 refills. Mug Club is sponsored by Stadium Bar & Grill, Shuey's Restaurant & Lounge, Red's Public House, Mulligan's Pub and Z 102.9! First pitch between the Kernels and Kane County is set for 6:35 PM.

It's one of the BIGGEST nights of the season on Cargill/Special Olympics Night when the Kernels take on Kane County at 6:35 PM on Saturday, August 25th. There will be a HUGE silent auction on the concourse during the game, with the proceeds to benefit Special Olympics. The Kernels will be recognizing members of the Host Family program in a ceremony on the field before the game. And after the game, enjoy a spectacular FIREWORKS show, presented by Special Olympics. Fireworks nights are VERY popular, so make sure you get your tickets for this game by calling the Kernels Ticket Office at 896-7560 or purchase tickets online at www.kernels.com. Gates open at 5:30 PM.

Another big day is on tap when the Kernels take on Kane County at 2:05 PM on Sunday, August 26th. You'll want to be here early as the first 1,000 fans receive a FREE Kernels/Copyworks Team Photo and 2018 Kernels/Perfect Game USA Baseball Card Set Update, featuring players that weren't in our first set given away in May. All kids 12-under receive a voucher for a FREE hot dog, popcorn and 12 oz. soda or bottled water from the concession stands, as part of Kids Eat Free, presented by Western Fraternal Life. After the game, fans can run the bases, play catch in the outfield and get autographs from the Kernels players thanks to Prairie Farms and 104.5 KDAT. Enjoy the balloon artistry of Papa Balloon on the concourse during the game. And, the Kernels will recognize the 1,000 Minute Readers that took part in the 20th Annual Kernels Summer Reading Program, presented by Toyota Financial Services, before the game. Gates open at 1:00 PM.

It's a Mark Down Monday when the Kernels take on Kane County at 6:35 PM on Monday, August 27th. Get regular hot dogs for $1.50 while ice cream sandwiches, chips and small popcorn are just $1 each. Gates open at 5:30 PM.

Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium Daily Specials!

Kids Eat Free Sunday, presented by Western Fraternal Life: Every Sunday home game, all kids 12-under receive a voucher for a FREE hot dog, popcorn and 12 oz. soda or bottled water at the Kernels Concession Stands, thanks to Western Fraternal Life.

After every Sunday home game, kids (and adults) can run the bases, play catch on the field and get autographs from the Kernels on the field, presented by Prairie Farms with media sponsor 104.5 KDAT. During the game, play Travel Advisors Baseball Bingo for a chance to win a trip to Minneapolis and see a Twins game. Enjoy the balloon artistry of Papa Balloon on the concourse during the game as well as Face Painting by Kennedy.

Mark Down Monday: Every Monday home game, get regular hot dogs for just $1.50, plus small popcorn, ice cream sandwiches, and chips are each just $1 each.

Flat Screen Thursday, presented by First Federal Credit Union: Every Thursday home Kernels game, fans age 18 and older can get a FREE raffle ticket for a chance to win one of three 40-inch flat screen TVs given away by First Federal Credit Union.

Thirsty Thursday, presented by 94.1 KRNA: Get 12 oz. regular draft beer and 20 oz. bottled soda and bottled water for $2.00 all night.

Thursday College Night: Show your college ID at the Kernels Ticket Office and get a Club ticket and two regular hot dogs for $9.00!

Kernels Friday Mug Club: Buy a refillable 16 oz. mug of regular draft beer or soda for $6 and get $3 refills at the concession stands! Bring the mug back for $3 refills every Friday home game thanks to Stadium Bar & Grill, Shuey's Restaurant & Lounge, Red's Public House, Mulligan's Pub and Z 102.9!

Tickets for all Kernel home games are available on-line at www.kernels.com; in person at the Kernels Ticket Office, or by calling 896-7560 during Ticket Office Hours. The Kernels Ticket Office is open from 10 AM to 5 PM, Monday through Friday and from 10 AM to 2 PM on Saturday. The ticket office is closed on Sunday, but opens at 11 AM on Kernel Sunday Home games.

Make sure to listen to all the exciting MWL action, home and away, on the radio home of Kernels baseball, 1450 KMRY AM and 93.1 KMRY FM, as Morgan Hawk and Chris Kleinhans-Schulz bring you the play-by-play action. Or listen via the internet at www.kmryradio.com or www.kernels.com!

All 70 Kernels home games and select road games are available to watch via MiLB.TV and the First Pitch App. The app is the OFFICIAL app of the Kernels and Minor League Baseball. Visit MiLB.com to sign up for MiLB.TV!

The Cedar Rapids Kernels thank you for making Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium the premier sports venue in Eastern Iowa!

