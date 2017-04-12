Kernels Home Stand Preview: April 13-15

News Release

Kernels Homestand Preview: April 13-15 Your Cedar Rapids Kernels return to Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium for a short, three-game home stand before Easter. Here's a preview of what you can expect these next three games: April 13-15 vs. Wisconsin The Kernels open a three-game home stand against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, the Midwest League affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Cedar Rapids Kernels have teamed up with the Cedar Rapids Police and Fire Departments to host the 'Battle of the Badges Blood Drive' from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM in the Cedar Rapids Area Association of Realtors Grand Slam Suite.

Three lucky fans, age 18 and older, will win a 40-inch flat screen TV as part of Flat Screen Thursday, presented by First Federal Credit Union. Fans 18 and older must get a raffle ticket at the First Federal Credit Union table on the concourse and must be present to win. It's also our first Thirsty Thursday, presented by 94.1 KRNA when fans can get 12 oz. regular draft beer plus 20 oz. botted soda and water for $2 all game. And it's College Night - show your college ID at the Kernels Ticket Office and get a Club ticket and two regular hot dogs for $9! Gates open at 5:30 PM and first pitch between the Kernels and Wisconsin is set for 6:35 PM.

You'll want to be here when the gates open at 5:30 PM on Friday, April 14th as the first 500 fans through the gates receive a FREE 25th Anniversary Kernels T-Shirt. It's also a Kernels Friday Mug Club night, presented by Stadium Bar & Grill, Shuey's, Red's Public House, Mulligan's and Z 102.9. Buy a 16 oz. refillable mug of regular draft beer or soda for just $6 at the concession stands and get refills for just $3! Bring the mug back for $3 refills every Friday Kernels home game. First pitch between the Kernels and Timber Rattlers is set for 6:35 PM.

We have some Easter fun lined up for kids AND adults when the Kernels take on Wisconsin at 5:05 PM on Saturday, April 15th. First, there will be a Pre-Game On-Field Easter Egg Hunt for Kids 12-under starting around 4:15 PM. Boys and girls age 12-under can come down and hunt for Easter Eggs in the outfield before the game. Then, after the game it's the adults turn in our Post-Game Cedar Rapids Ball Club, Inc.

