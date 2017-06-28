Kernels Fall to Bees

News Release

CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA - The Cedar Rapids Kernels drew a season-high-tying 10 walks and received a strong outing at the plate from Ben Rortvedt, but the Burlington Bees grabbed a 5-2 win Wednesday. A crowd of 3,003 fans came out to Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium for Wednesday's tilt. Burlington also claimed a 3-0 series lead in this four-game set.

Rortvedt gave Cedar Rapids (2-5, 41-36) a 1-0 advantage in the second inning. Rortvedt doubled to the left-field corner to bring in Amaurys Minier. Joe Cronin was tagged out at home plate trying to score behind Minier, and Rortvedt was thrown out at third base to end the inning.

Burlington (3-4, 34-42) answered quickly and took a 5-1 lead during the third. Back-to-back one-out walks set up Jahmai Jones, who hit a go-ahead double to left-center field that plated Jeyson Sanchez and Derek Jenkins. Three batters later, Julian Leon increased the lead by launching a three-run home run to left-center field.

The Kernels posted one run in the fifth inning and closed the difference to 5-2. After a bases-loaded force out at home plate, Christian Cavaness grounded out to second base and allowed Rortvedt to score. Cedar Rapids brought the potential go-ahead run to the plate later in the inning, but a fly out ended the frame.

Leon led all batters Wednesday with a 3-for-4 performance while falling a triple shy of hitting for the cycle. Rortvedt paced the Kernels by going 2-for-3 and adding the first stolen base of his professional career. Cedar Rapids' 10 walks tied a season high that was set June 23 at Quad Cities, but the Kernels only tallied two runs Wednesday and stranded nine baserunners.

Joe Gatto (5-6) worked around a career-high seven walks to pick up the win. He allowed two runs over five innings pitched. Ronnie Glenn pitched two scoreless and hitless innings of relief for his third hold, and Greg Belton registered two shutout frames to secure his third save.

Eduardo Del Rosario (7-4) gave up five runs over 5.1 innings and took the loss. Logan Lombana and Max Cordy combined for 3.2 scoreless innings out of the bullpen. Lombana also stranded two inherited runners and has yet to allow any of the 12 runners that he has inherited this season to come home.

Thursday's series finale is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. with Kernels right-hander Sean Poppen (5-2, 3.15) and Bees southpaw Nate Bertness (3-6, 5.57) expected to start the contest. Catch the coverage with Chris Kleinhans-Schulz on 1450 KMRY AM and 93.1 KMRY FM and also online at www.kmryradio.com, www.kernels.com, and MiLB.TV.

