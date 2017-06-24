Kernels Fall Despite Minier\\"s Muscle

News Release

DAVENPORT, IOWA - Two RBI extra-base hits from Amaurys Minier were not enough for the Cedar Rapids Kernels in a 3-2 loss Saturday against the Quad Cities River Bandits at Modern Woodmen Park. Cedar Rapids loaded the bases in the ninth inning but lost by one run for the second time in as many days. Quad Cities now leads this series, 2-1.

Minier powered the Kernels (1-2, 40-33) to a 2-0 lead through the top of the fourth. Minier launched a leadoff solo home run in the second inning for his first Midwest League round-tripper. He added an RBI double in the fourth that drove in Hank Morrison.

The River Bandits (2-1, 39-32) responded in the bottom of the fourth inning. Troy Sieber led off with a double and advanced to third base on a groundout. Ronnie Dawson followed by blasting his sixth homer of the season, and his two-run blast tied the game at 2-2.

Daz Cameron lifted Quad Cities in front, 3-2, during the fifth. Batting with two outs, he fouled away a couple of two-strike pitches before hitting a solo shot. It was Cameron's eighth home run overall and his second of the series.

Cedar Rapids threatened in the ninth inning but was unable to score the game-tying run. Minier and Ben Rortvedt collected one-out singles. After an Ariel Montesino strikeout, Travis Blankenhorn came in as a pinch-hitter. A wild pitch allowed Minier and Rortvedt to advance, and Blankenhorn was intentionally walked to load the bases. Gorge Munoz batted next but struck out for the final out.

Carson LaRue (8-2) posted a career-high-tying eight strikeouts and allowed two runs in six innings to earn the win. Kevin Hill pitched three scoreless innings of relief for his team-high-tying third save. Domenick Carlini IV (3-6) gave up three runs and a career-high two home runs over five frames and took the loss.

The series finale between Cedar Rapids and Quad Cities is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. Sunday. Kernels right-hander Clark Beeker (6-2, 2.99) will start against River Bandits right-hander Ronel Blanco (2-1, 3.29). Chris Kleinhans-Schulz will have the call on 1450 KMRY AM and 93.1 KMRY FM and also online at www.kmryradio.com and www.kernels.com

