Kernels Announce Renovations and Expansion of CRAAR Grand Slam Suite

Cedar Rapids, IA - The Cedar Rapids Kernels, are pleased to announce that renovations and expansion are complete in the Cedar Rapids Area Association of Realtors Grand Slam Suite.

The scope of the project was to expand the Grand Slam Suite to hold over 125 people, if used as a single suite, or be sectioned off into two, three or four smaller suites based on needs. The larger Grand Slam Suite also provides a large group meeting area and banquet facility at Perfect Game Field.

Bookings for the Cedar Rapids Area Association of Realtors Grand Slam Suite are underway for the 2017 season. For more information, contact Andrea Brommelkamp (andrea@kernels.com) at 896-7603.

The Kernels open the 2017 Midwest League season at Beloit on Thursday, April 6th. They open the home season at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday, April 8th vs. Beloit. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 PM.

Season ticket packages for the 2017 season are on sale now by calling the Kernels at (319) 896- 7622 or email Sammy Brzostowski at Sammy@kernels.com. Individual game tickets for the 2017 season go on sale Monday, March 13th at 10:00 AM.

