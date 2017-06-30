Kengor Hepls Bums to Win in Washington Finale

News Release

KENGOR HELPS BUMS TO WIN IN WASHINGTON FINALE

WASHINGTON, PA - The Traverse City Beach Bums'(18-23) picked up a 4-1 win over the Washington Wild Things(23-18), to salvage the final game of this week's three game series.

With two outs in the very first inning, Will Kengor got the Beach Bums on the board with a solo homer over the right field wall, his sixth of the season. In the fourth, Steven Patterson led off with a double then Kengor singled him home with a base hit to make it a 2-0 game.

Jeff DeBlieux led off the sixth inning with a double then moved to third when Patterson grounded out to the right side. Two batters later, Alexis Rivera added to the Beach Bums' advantage with an RBI single, scoring DeBlieux. After Rivera stole second, Kendall Patrick hit an RBI single to make it 4-0. In the bottom of the seventh, Kyle Reese drove in Washington's lone run with an RBI single.

John Havird picked up the win going six and two thirds innings, allowing one run on four hits, improving to 4-2. Cameron Stanton drops to 1-2 with tonight's six inning effort, allowing four runs on nine hits. Enrique Oquendo hurled a perfect ninth with a strike out to earn his second save of the season

Tomorrow night, the Beach Bums return home to Wuerfel Park to begin a three-game series against the Windy City Thunderbolts. Kramer Champlin gets the call for the Beach Bums and TJ Santiago starts for Windy City. First pitch is at 7:05pm and the voice of the Beach Bums, Tom Willms, goes on the air at 6:45pm with the Budweiser pre-game show, on 101.9- The Bay.

On Friday, June 30th, the Traverse City Beach Bums will be celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Frontier League. We invite out to come out and cheer the Beach Bums to victory then stick around for a FANtastic Fireworks display. Gates open at 6pm and first pitch against the Windy City Thunderbolt is at 7:05pm.

Individual tickets are now available, 24/7 at www.tcbeachbums.com, or by calling the box office at (231) 943-0100, Monday through Friday from 10am to 6pm, and on Saturdays from 10am to 2pm, on non-game days, and from 10am until the seventh inning on game days.

