Kendall Waston Undergoes Successful Right Hand Surgery

News Release

VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC confirmed on Friday that defender Kendall Waston underwent successful surgery this afternoon for a fracture of his right hand.

Waston suffered the hand injury, as well as a left hip strain, during the first half of Costa Rica's FIFA World Cup qualifying match versus Trinidad and Tobago on June 13.

"We're happy to hear the surgery went well," said Whitecaps FC head coach Carl Robinson. "Kendall will continue rehabbing his hip and we anticipate he will be back training with the group in two to three weeks."

Waston, 29, has two goals and one assist in 12 MLS matches this season, and was among the MLS leaders with 12 blocks and 79 clearances at the time of his injury. Waston also started all four of the CONCACAF Champions League matches this year.

Whitecaps FC are back in action on Saturday when they visit expansion side Minnesota United FC for the first time. Kickoff at TCF Bank Stadium is at 5 p.m., live on TSN and TSN 1410 / tsnradiovancouver.ca.

