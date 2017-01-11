Ken Kline, 51s Outfield Fence Sign Painter, Art Display

January 11, 2017 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Las Vegas 51s News Release





LAS VEGAS: The Las Vegas 51s professional baseball team of the Pacific Coast League (PCL), Triple-A affiliate of the New York Mets, announced today that Ken Kline, local artist and the 51s "outfield fence" sign painter for over 30 years, will have his art displayed at the Sahara West Library Gallery beginning on Tuesday, January 17.

Kline "hand paints" the outfield fence signs at Cashman Field with his terrific and unique talents as an artist. His passion as an artist focuses on still-life paintings and Trompe l'oeil designs. Kline's artwork reflects designs of his pastime through a unique and brilliant style and will have 35 pieces of art on display at the show, that hasn't been seen in the public eye in 30 years.

The art show will run from January 17 through April 9 at the Sahara West Library Gallery located at 9600 W. Sahara Avenue in Las Vegas (702) 507-3630.

For more information, on Ken Kline: A Retrospective of Art, contact Ken Kline at Lvkenkline@aol.com

2017 SEASON

The 51s will open their 35th season in the Silver State on Thursday, April 6 against the defending PCL champion, the El Paso Chihuahuas, Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres. The "home opener" will be on Tuesday, April 11 against the Fresno Grizzlies, Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, at Cashman Field at 7:05 p.m.

2017 season tickets and mini-plan packages (11, 22, 36-game plans) are available by calling the 51s office at (702) 943-7200. Individual game tickets for the 71-game home schedule will go on sale in March.

Official licensed 51s team merchandise is available on the "Team Shop" section of the website.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





Pacific Coast League Stories from January 11, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.