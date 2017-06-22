Kelly, Missions Salvage Series Split

News Release

CORPUS CHRISTI - Michael Kelly earned his seventh win of 2017 and San Antonio earned a series split by defeating Corpus Christi 7-4 Wednesday night at Whataburger Field before 4,524.

Kelly (7-2), tied for the Texas League lead in victories, struck out 11 against eight hits and a walk over six innings and 105 pitches (65 strikes).

Trey Wingenter faced the minimum in the ninth for his fifth save.

Franmil Reyes ' sacrifice liner plated Luis Urias for a 1-0 first-inning San Antonio lead. Urias drew a lead-off walk and advanced 180 feet on Jose Rondon 's ground-rule double into the right-field bullpen.

A base-on-balls to Alberth Martinez and singles by Nick Torres and Austin Bousfield preceded Webster Rivas ' grand slam as Kent Emanuel and the Hooks soon found themselves in a 5-0 hole.

Corpus Christi (1-1; 35-37) then countered with a pair. Jon Singleton singled and Jack Mayfield doubled, Singleton scoring on Garrett Stubbs ' ground out, Mayfield crossing when Ramon Laureano dropped a single into right.

Singleton's ground-rule double and a Mayfield single pulled the Hooks within two at 5-3 in the fourth. Kelly left runners at second and third by striking out Laureano, Bryan Muniz, and Antonio Nunez consecutively. Two frames later, Kelly fanned Muniz and Nunez with two men in scoring position.

Emanuel (3-4), who benefited from three double plays, exited for Jacob Dorris after six innings, six hits, four walks, and two strikeouts. His pitch count was 93 (53).

The Missions (1-1; 42-30) moved up by four during the seventh. Urias reached on a two-out infield single before Noah Perio hit a towering homer to right. Corpus Christi then answered against Aroni Nina, tallying an unearned run when Kyle Tucker (single/stolen base) reached home on a throwing error by Torres in right field.

Corpus Christi was three-for-13 with runners in scoring position.

Hooks left fielder Jason Martin has a 14-game hitting streak.

Akeem Bostick (4-1) draws Thursday's pitching assignment for Corpus Christi as the Hooks change opponents. Frisco sends Ariel Jurado (7-5) to the mound. First pitch is 7:05, and it's Hooks Camo Caps for the first 1,500 from the Outlets at Corpus Christi Bay, plus Stripes Thirsty Thursday on Military Appreciation Night.

