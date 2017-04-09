News Release

Glens Falls, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the Calgary Flames, have announced their schedule for Round One of the 2017 Kelly Cup Playoffs. The Thunder will take on the Manchester Monarchs in a best of seven series, the second consecutive season that the teams have met in Round One.

The Thunder and Monarchs will play a best of seven series in a 2-5 format, beginning on the road with two games at SNHU Arena in Manchester on Friday, April 14 at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, April 15 at 6:00 p.m. Due to building availabilities, the Thunder will then conclude the series with games three through seven on home ice at the Glens Falls Civic Center.

Adirondack would open the home slate of their playoff schedule on Tuesday, April 18 with Game Four following on Thursday, April 20. If necessary, Adirondack would host Game Five on Saturday, April 22, Game Six on Tuesday, April 25 and Game Seven on Wednesday, April 26. All Round One games at the Glens Falls Civic Center would begin at 7:00 p.m.

The complete round one schedule is listed below:

Game 1: Adirondack @ Manchester - Friday, April 14, 7:00 p.m.

Game 2: Adirondack @ Manchester - Saturday, April 15, 6:00 p.m.

Game 3: Manchester @ Adirondack - Tuesday, April 18, 7:00 p.m.

Game 4: Manchester @ Adirondack - Thursday, April 20, 7:00 p.m.

Game 5: Manchester @ Adirondack - Saturday, April 22, 7:00 p.m.

Game 6: Manchester @ Adirondack - Tuesday, April 25, 7:00 p.m.

Game 7: Manchester @ Adirondack - Wednesday, April 26, 7:00 p.m.

Round one playoff tickets will be sold at $20 for adults and $16 for youth at the box office, with all sales tax and facility fees included, making round one pricing one dollar less per ticket than regular season box office prices. Fans can also purchase the Kelly Cup Mini Pack at the box office, which consists of four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for $75, good in any silver section. Kelly Cup Mini Packs are available in an advanced sale format for games A & B and tickets must all be used on a single game.

The Thunder will also offer group tickets, available at $15 per ticket, for all parties of five-or-more for post-season play. All fans interested in group tickets should call the Thunder front office at 518-480-3355 x1 to reserve their seats.

All 2016-17 season ticket and 18-game plan holders get Games A and B of the first round included with their season ticket packages. All 2016-17 season ticket holders have until this Saturday, April 8, to reserve their locations for Round 1 of the 2017 Kelly Cup Playoffs or risk losing their seats into the general public sale. 2016-17 and 2017-18 season ticket holders can reserve their season ticket locations for all 2017 Kelly Cup Playoff action now by selecting either a pay in full option, which covers all possible home games, or a "pay-as-we-play" option, which requires only a credit card down up front. Fans would only be charged for games that the Thunder play on a round by round basis.

All playoff ticket purchases are non-refundable and cannot be exchanged for another playoff game.

