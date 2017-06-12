KEITH McCAMBRIDGE NAMED WOLF PACK HEAD

News Release

NEW YORK - New York Rangers General Manager Jeff Gorton announced today that the team has named Keith McCambridge Head Coach of the Rangers' American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Hartford Wolf Pack. McCambridge is the sixth head coach in Wolf Pack history.

McCambridge, 43, joined the Rangers organization as the Wolf Pack's Assistant Coach on August 3, 2016. Prior to working with the Wolf Pack, McCambridge served the previous five seasons (2011-12 - 2015-16) as Head Coach of the Winnipeg Jets' AHL affiliate (St. John's IceCaps from 2011-12 - 2014-15 and Manitoba Moose in 2015-16). He posted a 179-158-23-20 record (wins-losses-overtime losses-shootout losses) during his five seasons as Head Coach of the IceCaps/Moose and guided the team to a playoff berth twice over the span.

In his first season with the team in 2011-12, McCambridge helped St. John's finish in first place in the Atlantic Division with a 43-25-5-3 record and advance to the Eastern Conference Finals. The IceCaps earned 99 points during the regular season in 2013-14 (46-23-2-5 record), and McCambridge helped the team advance to the Calder Cup Finals. In addition, McCambridge served as the Head Coach of the Eastern Conference All-Stars at the 2012 AHL All-Star Classic.

Prior to becoming Head Coach of Winnipeg's AHL affiliate, the Thompson, Manitoba, native served as an Assistant Coach with the Manitoba Moose for two seasons (2009-10 and 2010-11). In 2009-10, McCambridge worked alongside Rangers Associate Coach Scott Arniel, who was the Head Coach of the Moose. McCambridge also spent six seasons with the Alaska Aces of the ECHL (2003-04 - 2008-09), serving three seasons as a player/Assistant Coach (2003-04 - 2005-06), one season as an Assistant Coach after finishing his playing career (2006-07), and two seasons as the Aces' Head Coach (2007-08 and 2008-09).

Prior to beginning his coaching career, McCambridge played 11 seasons of professional hockey (1995-96 - 2005-06) in the AHL, ECHL, and International Hockey League (IHL). In seven AHL seasons, he registered nine goals and 21 assists for 30 points, along with 1,057 penalty minutes in 378 games. In his final season as a player in 2005-06, McCambridge won the Kelly Cup as ECHL Champions while serving as the captain of the Alaska Aces. In addition, McCambridge helped the Kamloops Blazers win the Memorial Cup while playing his final season of junior hockey in 1994-95. He was selected by the Calgary Flames in the eighth round, 201st overall, of the 1994 NHL Entry Draft.

