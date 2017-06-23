Keaton Closes the Door in 5-3 Win

News Release

BURLINGTON, VT -- June 22, 2017 -- After notching its first win of the season, the Brooklyn Cyclones were back in action in game two of a three-game set against the Vermont Lake Monsters. Another impressive offensive performance and more clutch pitching led to the Cyclones (2-1) second win of the season, by a score of 5-3.

Cyclones starter Trent Johnson delivered a strong performance on the hill. He pitched five innings, allowed just four hits, one run, and struck out four. Johnson picked up his first win in the Mets organization in his first official start.

Yeizo Campos came in out of the bullpen and almost carried the team the rest of the way. He pitched 3.2 innings, allowed runs and struck out six. Keaton Aldridge came in for the final out and recorded his first save.

Franklin Correa opened the scoring in the third inning with a RBI single that brought in Cecilio Aybar. Ian Strom knocked in his second RBI of the year and the lead doubled in the fourth.

A night removed from bringing in three, Ian Wolf stayed hot. His RBI double scored Carlos Sanchez and gave the Cyclones their third run. Wolf now leads the team with four RBI.

Reed Gamache made it 5-2 with another RBI single, again, he attacked the first pitch. The Lake Monsters would add a couple, but the deficit was too large. Three games in, the Cyclones have their first series win of 2017 and will look to sweep the Lake Monsters tomorrow..

