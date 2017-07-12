Karl Goehring Hired as Syracuse Crunch Goaltending & Video Coach

News Release

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have hired Karl Goehring as the Syracuse Crunch goaltending & video coach, general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

"We are very pleased to bring Karl on board," BriseBois said. "We feel that with his years of playing professional hockey, especially his extensive experience at the American Hockey League level, Karl will be a valuable resource to our goalies in Syracuse and to our entire organization. Besides his playing career, his experience coaching goaltenders at North Dakota, one of the top NCAA programs, has prepared him to thrive as a coach at the professional level. We look forward to working with Karl and having him contribute daily to the Crunch's success."

Goehring, 38, has spent the last seven seasons as a volunteer assistant coach with the University of North Dakota, his alma mater, working directly with the goaltenders. During his time with UND, Goehring has coached one Mike Richter Award recipient as the nation's top goaltender and one finalist.

"I would like to thank the Tampa Bay Lightning and Syracuse Crunch for this opportunity," Goehring said. "I am honored to be joining such a great organization and look forward to contributing as much as I can. I was fortunate to call Syracuse home for most of my playing career and I am very excited to be returning to the community."

Goehring played eight professional seasons, primarily in the AHL, from 2001 to 2009 with the Crunch, San Antonio Rampage, Manitoba Moose, Norfolk Admirals and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. He also spent time in the ECHL with the Dayton Bombers and part of a season with the Jokerit Helsinki of the Finnish Elite League.

The netminder appeared with the Crunch on two separate occasions, from 2001 to 2005 and in 2007-08, earning a .915 save percentage along with a 2.58 goals-against average and 11 shutouts. He still holds the franchise record for most wins (78) and games played (178) and set the lowest GAA in one season (2.12) and highest save percentage in one season (.930) during the 2007-08 campaign. After retiring, Goehring began his coaching career with the Crunch in 2009-10.

In his playing career at UND from 1997-2001, Goehring set school records in multiple categories and still holds records in wins (80), winning percentage (.765) and shutouts (15). He was a two-time All-American and backstopped the team to an NCAA championship in 2000 and championship appearance in 2001.

