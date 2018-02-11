Kapla, Mandat Each Tally Goals in 5-2 Loss at Toronto

TORONTO, ON - Michael Kapla and Jan Mandat each gave the Binghamton Devils a lead in Toronto but the Marlies scored four unanswered goals for a 5-2 win on Sunday evening inside Ricoh Coliseum.

Binghamton took the lead 13:29 into the game as Michael Kapla fired in his fourth of the year from the right point. Christoph Bertschy fed Kapla with the pass and the shot deflected off a Marlie and skipped by goaltender Garret Sparks. Kapla's goal was assisted by Bertschy, his first point with the Devils, and Blake Pietila.

Nikita Soshnikov tied the game minutes later with his seventh of the season. Ben Smith forced a turnover and fed Soshnikov with a pass in front of the net and he beat goaltender Ken Appleby over the blocker to tie the game, 1-1. Soshnikov's goal was helped by Smith and Andreas Johnsson and the game was even after one period with the shots favoring Toronto, 13-11.

Jan Mandat scored his first of the year to give the Devils a 2-1 lead early in the second period. The line of Mandat, Brandon Baddock, and Ben Thomson put a great shift together and helped force a turnover in the offensive zone. The puck went to Mandat and he ripped a slap shot top shelf over the shoulder of Sparks for the lead at 4:19.

The Marlies scored three-straight goals in after that to take a 4-2 lead after 40 minutes of action. Colin Greening took his own secondary chance and beat Appleby on the rebound for his 12th of the year to even the score at two at 9:38 with the lone assist to Chris Mueller.

Mueller helped on the power-play as well to give Toronto its first lead of the night at the 14:13 mark. Dmytro Timashov hit Mueller with a pass inside the right wing circle on the power play to set up the centering feed. Mueller took the pass and found to Kerby Rychel who scored his eighth of the year for the 3-2 Marlies' lead.

The Devils turned the puck over to Andreas Borgman and he put in his first of the year, unassisted, for a 4-2 lead after two periods. The Marlies held a shot advantage of 28-19 heading into the third period.

Greening scored his second of the night in the third period to seal a 5-2 win for the Marlies. Appleby stopped 31 in the loss while Sparks put away 29 in the victory.

The Binghamton Devils ar eon the road Friday in Utica before returning hoem Saturday against Rochester. It's the annual Heart Cup Game prior to the Devils' contest as Police & Fire Departments compete on the ice. Also, stay after the game as the Devils will auction off select game worn jerseys.

