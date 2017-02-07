KANZIG RETURNS TO ADIRONDACK

February 7, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release





Stockton, CA - The Stockton Heat, proudly owned by the NHL's Calgary Flames, announce that defenseman Keegan Kanzig has been assigned to the club's ECHL affiliate, the Adirondack Thunder.

Kanzig, 21, returns to the Thunder for his third stint this season. The 6-6 blueliner has appeared in 16 ECHL games with the Thunder, where he has collected three assists, in addition to a +7 rating. In six AHL games with the Heat, Kanzig has collected two assists, as well as a +1 rating.

