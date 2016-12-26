KANZIG RECALLED TO STOCKTON

December 26, 2016 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release





12/26/2016 12:15 PM - Stockton, CA - The Stockton Heat, proudly owned by the NHL's Calgary Flames, announce that defenseman Keegan Kanzig has been recalled from the club's ECHL affiliate, the Adirondack Thunder and will join the Heat ahead of tonight's game in San Jose.

Kanzig, 21, has appeared in 16 games with the Thunder this season and has collected three assists, as well as a +7 rating, the highest on the Adirondack blueline this season. The 6-6 defenseman has skated in two AHL games this season with Stockton and has amassed one assist.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from December 26, 2016

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.