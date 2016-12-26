KANZIG RECALLED TO STOCKTON
December 26, 2016 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release
12/26/2016 12:15 PM - Stockton, CA - The Stockton Heat, proudly owned by the NHL's Calgary Flames, announce that defenseman Keegan Kanzig has been recalled from the club's ECHL affiliate, the Adirondack Thunder and will join the Heat ahead of tonight's game in San Jose.
Kanzig, 21, has appeared in 16 games with the Thunder this season and has collected three assists, as well as a +7 rating, the highest on the Adirondack blueline this season. The 6-6 defenseman has skated in two AHL games this season with Stockton and has amassed one assist.
