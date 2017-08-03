Kane County Spoils Watson\\"s Debut

News Release

CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA - Recently-acquired Minnesota Twins prospect Tyler Watson made his Cedar Rapids Kernels debut Thursday at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium, but the Kane County Cougars came away with a 6-1 victory. Kane County clinched a series win with back-to-back triumphs to start this three-game set.

Watson (0-1), who was traded by the Washington Nationals, allowed two home runs to the Cougars (20-20, 59-48) early in the contest. Adam Walton lined a solo home run to left field during the second inning. In the top of the fourth, Ramon Hernandez launched a solo shot over the right-field wall to give Kane County a 2-0 lead.

Birthday boys Jordan Gore and Travis Blankenhorn helped Cedar Rapids (18-22, 57-53) close the gap to 2-1 within the fifth. Gore led off with a double and advanced to third base after a single from Jimmy Kerrigan. Blankenhorn bounced into a double play which allowed Gore to score.

The Cougars responded with a pair of runs in the sixth to secure a 4-1 advantage. Back-to-back singles from Hernandez and Yan Sanchez opened the frame. Two batters later, Stephen Smith produced an RBI groundout. Manny Jefferson followed with an RBI single.

Two more runs during the seventh pushed Kane County to a 6-1 lead. Luis Silverio collected a leadoff single and scored from first base on Anfernee Grier's RBI triple. Hernandez added an RBI single later in the inning. He led all hitters Thursday with a 4-for-5 performance featuring two runs scored and two runs batted in.

Mack Lemieux (7-4) tossed a quality start to earn a victory against Watson and the Kernels. Lemieux only allowed one run in six innings pitched. Watson gave up four runs over 5.1 innings pitched within a loss. Both starting pitchers shared a game-high four strikeouts apiece.

The series finale between Cedar Rapids and Kane County is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Friday. Kernels right-hander Clark Beeker (10-3, 2.31) will face Cougars right-hander Riley Smith (0-0, 3.86). Follow the coverage with Chris Kleinhans-Schulz on 1450 KMRY AM and 93.1 KMRY FM and also online at www.kmryradio.com, www.kernels.com, and MiLB.TV.

