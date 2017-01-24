Kalamazoo's Taylor Named Sher-Wood Hockey ECHL Player of the Week

PRINCETON, N.J. - Justin Taylor of the Kalamazoo Wings is the Sher-Wood Hockey ECHL Player of the Week for Jan. 16-22.

Taylor scored three goals and added two assists for five points in two games last week.

The 27-year-old had two points (1g-1a) in a 6-3 win against Fort Wayne on Saturday and posted his fifth three-point game of the season with two goals and an assist in a 5-4 victory over Toledo on Sunday.

A native of Mindemoya, Ontario, Taylor leads the K-Wings with 19 goals and 35 points in 39 games this season.

Earlier this season, Taylor became just the 106th player in ECHL history to play in least 400 games. He has recorded 274 points (134g-140a) in 413 career games with Kalamazoo, Idaho and Trenton while adding 37 points (20-g-17a) in 66 career games during the Kelly Cup Playoffs.

On behalf of Justin Taylor, a case of pucks will be donated to a Kalamazoo youth hockey organization by Sher-Wood Hockey, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Sher-Wood Hockey has donated more than 35,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

Runners Up: Matt Leitner, Manchester (4 gp, 4g, 4a, 8 pts.) and Dane Fox, Missouri (4 gp, 4g, 5a, 9 pts.).

Also Nominated: Stephen Perfetto (Alaska), Matt Lane (Elmira), Brendan O'Donnell (Florida), Mason Baptista (Fort Wayne), Bryn Chyzyk (Indy), Michael Parks (Quad City), J.P. LaFontaine (Toledo), C.J. Eick (Utah), Cody Wydo (Wheeling) and Matt DeBlouw (Wichita).

PREVIOUS WINNERS

Oct. 14-16 Kyle Bonis, Toledo Walleye

Oct. 17-23 Emerson Clark, Tulsa Oilers

Oct. 24-30 Lindsay Sparks, Rapid City Rush

Oct. 31-Nov. 6 Trevor Cheek, Fort Wayne Komets

Nov. 7-13 Justin Buzzeo, Atlanta Gladiators

Nov. 14-20 Alex Wideman, Indy Fuel

Nov. 21-27 Sam Warning, Quad City Mallards

Nov. 28-Dec. 4 Vaclav Karabacek, Elmira Jackals

Dec. 5-11 Jacob MacDonald, Toledo Walleye

Dec. 12-18 Mike Cazzola, Fort Wayne Komets

Dec. 19-23 Spencer Asuchak, Allen Americans

Dec. 27-Jan. 1 Justin Crandall, Reading Royals

Jan. 2-8 Brodie Dupont, Norfolk Admirals

Jan. 9-15 Christian Hilbrich, Wheeling Nailers

