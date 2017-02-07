Kalamazoo Wings to Host 2nd Annual "We Are Kalamazoo"

KALAMAZOO, MI- As the one-year anniversary of the February 20 shootings in Kalamazoo approach, the Kalamazoo Wings have announced that their "We Are Kalamazoo" game will be held as an annual installment, and the 2nd annual fundraising event will be held on March 5 at Wings Event Center as the Wings host the Adirondack Thunder.

Last year, the Wings raised over $45,000 for the Help Now! Fund, thanks to the generosity of countless teams and organizations from around the state and country.

"The support we received last year was overwhelming, and I was so proud to be a part of this community," director of sales Toni Daniels said. "I'm confident that this year's edition of the 'We Are Kalamazoo' game will act as a rallying cry to help with the ever-growing needs of the victims and their families."

As we move into 2017 and the one year anniversary of this tragedy approaches, the Kalamazoo Wings are proud to announce that the fundraising efforts from our March 5th "We Are Kalamazoo" game will benefit the Kalamazoo Strong OrganizationTM, which has since taken over the relief efforts for the area. In less than a year, the KSO has provided tens of thousands of dollars' worth of financial and emotional relief for crisis victims in Kalamazoo. Since its inception, the Kalamazoo Strong Organization has grown its reach to provide programs that include:

- 2/20 Fund- Helping those affected from the February 20th shootings in Kalamazoo.

- Tyler Smith Scholarship- An annual scholarship in honor of shooting victim Tyler Smith. The scholarship is available for application by seniors at Mattawan High School

- Crisis Fund- An active program that collects donations to be allocated to families affected by a tragedy at the time.

The Kalamazoo Strong OrganizationTM was formed in as a result of the February 20 mass shootings and they specialize in disaster philanthropy. Run entirely by volunteers, the proceeds earned by the KSO are distributed directly to the above programs. Though the organization has applied and expects approval- it has not yet been granted 501(c)(3) status, therefore your donation is not tax deductible. However, you can remain confident knowing that your generosity is being applied appropriately to a great cause that benefits thousands in our community.

This year's edition of the "We Are Kalamazoo" game will raise funds for the Kalamazoo Strong OrganizationTM through a silent auction, 10% of merchandise sales, 10% of every Hungry Howie's Friends and Family Deal sold, a live jersey auction after the game, the first $1,000 of concession stand sales, and more.

For more information about the Kalamazoo Strong OrganizationTM, you can visit their website at www.kalamazoostrongorganization.org.

