Kalamazoo Wings Dedicate Season to Ted and Martha Parfet

News Release

KALAMAZOO, MI- The Kalamazoo Wings have announced that they are dedicating the 2017-18 season to the memory of original owners Ted and Martha Parfet, the organization announced Friday morning.

The Parfets founded the Kalamazoo Wings and the then Wings Stadium in 1974, and were enthusiastic owners until the year 2000, and again from 2002-2008. Under the ownership of the Parfets, the Wings won three championships, hosted two league all-star games, saw over 200 players reach the NHL, and welcomed over 3,000,000 fans through the turnstiles.

"The legacy they brought to Kalamazoo was the opportunity for the citizens to see professional hockey up close and personal for over a 30-year period of time," Kalamazoo Wings owner Bill Johnston said. Their stewardship of professional hockey was not just felt in Kalamazoo, but also throughout the communities that were represented in the various leagues that the K-Wings played in over that period of time.

"Their consistent support was critical to sustaining those leagues, and therefore, the opportunity for people in every community that those leagues played in to see really great hockey."

The Wings will be wearing "Ted and Martha Parfet" jersey patches and helmet stickers throughout the regular season, and the ice at Wings Event Center will have a season-long in-ice logo on display, as well.

Besides being two of the greatest philanthropists in the community, they genuinely cared about the interests and well-being of their fans, players, and staff," K-Wings head coach Nick Bootland said. "One of the memories I'll cherish forever was that of handing the Colonial Cup to Ted and Martha when we won in 2006."

The Parfets are survived by four children, 10 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren.

"It's funny because they would not have allowed (the dedication)," Ted and Martha's daughter, Sally Williams, laughed. We are so happy that this is dedicated to people we loved so much and the community loved so much. It gives us a feeling of great pleasure and pride."

Catch all the regular season action at Wings Event Center with tickets that start at just $10! Shop for yours today at www.kwings.com/singlegametickets .

