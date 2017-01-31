Kailen Sheridan Named to Canada Roster for Upcoming Vancouver Camp

Tinton Falls, N.J. (Jan. 31, 2017) - Canada Soccer has set its Women's National Team camp roster in advance of two upcoming Women's National Team international friendly matches against Mexico in Vancouver, with a Bronze Medal Celebration Match on February 4 at BC Place and a closed-door match on February 7.

The Bronze Medal Celebration Match will be the first time that the Canada Soccer's Women's National Team will play at home since capturing its historic back-to-back bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Among the players selected for the Vancouver camp were Sky Blue FC goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan, who was recently allocated to the New Jersey club after it selected her at no. 23 overall in the 2017 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) College Draft.

The roster for Canada Soccer's Women's National Team training camp, including the matches against Mexico, includes 19 of the 21 players who traveled to the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, and adds seven rising stars to Canada's line-up.

Canada Soccer Women's National Team February Camp Roster

(in alphabetical order):

Lindsay Agnew, age 21, from Kingston, ON/ Washington Spirit (NWSL)

Janine Beckie, age 22, from Highlands Ranch, CO/ Houston Dash (NWSL)

JosÃ©e BÃ©langer, age 30, from Coaticook, QC/ UQAM

Gabrielle Carle, age 18, from LÃ©vis, QC/ CS LÃ©vis-Est & QuÃ©bec Soccer REX

Ashley Cathro, age 16, from Victoria, BC/Vancouver Whitecaps FC Girls Elite BC Soccer Rex

Allysha Chapman, age 28, from Courtice, ON/ Boston Breakers (NWSL)

Sabrina D'Angelo, age 23, from Welland, ON/ North Carolina Courage (NWSL)

Jessie Fleming, age 18, from London, ON/ UCLA (NCAA)

Jordyn Huitema, age 15, from Chilliwack, BC/ Vancouver Whitecaps FC Girls Elite BC Soccer REX

Stephanie LabbÃ©, age 30, from Edmonton, AB/ Washington Spirit (NWSL)

Alex Lamontagne, age 20, from Whitby, ON/ Durham United FC (League1 Ontario)

Marie Levasseur, age 19, from Stoneham, QC/ University of Memphis (NCAA)

Diana Matheson, age 32, from Oakville, ON/ Seattle Reign (NWSL)

Marie-Ãve Nault, age 34, from Trois-RiviÃ¨res, QC

Nichelle Prince, age 21, from Ajax, ON/ Houston Dash (NWSL)

Deanne Rose, age 17, from Alliston, ON/ Scarborough GS United (League1 Ontario)

Rebecca Quinn, age 21, from Toronto, ON/ Duke University (NCAA)

Sophie Schmidt, age 28, from Abbotsford, BC/ FFC Frankfurt (Bundesliga)

Desiree Scott, age 29, from Winnipeg, MB/ FC Kansas City (NWSL)

Kailen Sheridan, age 21, from Whitby, ON/ Sky Blue FC (NWSL)

Christine Sinclair, age 33, from Burnaby, BC/ Portland Thorns FC (NWSL)

Sarah Stratigakis, age 17, from Woodbridge, ON/ Aurora United FC (League1 Ontario)

Melissa Tancredi, age 34, from Ancaster, ON

Hannah Taylor, age 17, from Edmonds, WA/ Eastside FC

Rhian Wilkinson, age 34, from Baie d'UrfÃ©, QC

Shelina Zadorsky, age 23, from London, ON/ Washington Spirit (NWSL)

