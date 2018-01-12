Kahn Tabbed as New "Voice of the Power"

News Release

Orlando native becomes third radio voice in club history, succeeding Adam Marco

Charleston, WV - The West Virginia Power are excited to announce the hiring of David Kahn as the club's new Broadcast and Media Relations Manager for the 2018 season. Kahn will be the lead voice on all 140 Power broadcasts, which can be heard on The Jock 1300 and 1340 AM and online at wvpower.com. The 23-year-old replaces Adam Marco, who was recently named as the new Director of Broadcasting and Media Relations for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, the Triple-A affiliate of the New York Yankees.

Besides his duties on the air, Kahn will be the organization's new media relations contact, as well as handle team travel and group sales responsibilities.

"I am overjoyed to be a part of the West Virginia Power staff," Kahn said. "This organization is made up of an incredible group of creative indivudals who are committed to making Power baseball the most desired Charleston attraction, and I cannot wait to begin contributing to those efforts. I look forward to upholding the high standard set by Adam over the last eight years with the Power, as well as fully integrating myself with the fans, players and media."

Kahn joins the Power after spending last season as a Broadcast and Media Relations Assistant with the Winston-Salem Dash, the High-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. Previously, the Orlando native worked with the New Orleans Baby Cakes (Triple-A, Miami Marlins) after graduating from Tulane University in May 2016. In addition to his MiLB experience, Kahn is a studio host at IMG College in Winston-Salem, N.C., for the Tulane football and men's basketball broadcasts, and will join NBC's 2018 Olympic Production staff in February.

"We are happy to have David on our staff for the upcoming season," Power Executive Vice President Ken Fogel said. "While he has some big shoes to fill, we are confident in David's ability to rise to the occasion. His overall enthusiasm and desire to bring a new perspective to the position will serve us well as the season unfolds. David comes highly recommended, and I think Power fans will enjoy listening to the way he calls a game."

The West Virginia Power's 14th campaign begins on April 5, 2018, when the Power host the defending South Atlantic League champion Greenville Drive at Appalachian Power Park. Be sure to tune in to every pitch on The Jock 1300 & 1340 AM and online at wvpower.com. For more information, call the Power at (304) 344-BATS.

