K-Mets Sweep Doubleheader against Bucs

The Kingsport Mets earned a big doubleheader sweep over the visiting Bristol Pirates Wednesday evening, giving themselves a two-game cushion in the Appalachian League West Wild Card race with just seven games left to play.

Game One:

F: K-Mets 7 Pirates 6

W: W. Taveras (5-0)

L: L. Nova (0-1)

S: B. Metoyer (1)

In the opener, the Mets used a six-run sixth inning to stun Bristol, and then held on late to prevail with a 7-6 decision.

Kingsport (30-30) got off on the right foot as Yoel Romero led off the game with a double, and scored three pitches later when Jarred Kelenic followed with a double of his own.

However, Bristol starter Colin Selby settled down and held the Mets there through the middle innings, giving Bristol (29-31) the opportunity to strike.

In the fourth inning Pirate third baseman Patrick Dorrian launched a three-run homer to center to give the Buccos a 3-1 lead.

Bristol would stretch the lead to three, but the Mets would answer in a big way in the sixth. Kelenic led off the frame with a solo homer to right center to cut the deficit to 4-2.

Kelenic's shot was only the start of things, as the first eight Mets batters reached, including four by walks. Raul Beracierta and Guillermo Granadillo each had run scoring singles in the frame. When the dust settled Kingsport led 7-4.

Brian Metoyer picked up the save for Willy Taveras, but not without drama.

The Pirates plated two unearned runs but Metoyer didn't let it phase him, as he was able to get the Bristol three and four hitters out to end the game.

Game Two:

F: K-Mets 13 Pirates 6

W: J. Moreno (3-0)

L: S. Jennings (3-4)

In the nightcap, the Mets' bats picked up where they left off in the opener.

Kingsport (31-30) scored multiple runs in the first three innings of the game, including a seven-spot in the bottom of the third to put the game out of reach.

Simeon Woods Richardson made the start for Kingsport in his K-Mets debut and was lights out.

The 2018 2nd-round pick from Sugarland, TX fired three perfect innings, striking out five Pirate hitters.

Bristol (29-32) were able to get six back in the top of the fourth as Mets relievers had a bit of a wild spell, but they were able to get no closer than the 12-6 margin as Marbin Montijo and Jose Moreno combined to throw three hitless frames to close it out.

Jarred Kelenic finished 2-3 with 2 RBIs in the nightcap. Guillermo Granadillo went 2-4 with 2 RBIs as well, and Ranfy Adon went also 2-3 with a RBI.

The Mets and Pirates will finish out this three-game set tomorrow evening at 6:30.

