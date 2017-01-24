Justin Taylor Named by ECHL as Sher-Wood Hockey Player

KALAMAZOO, MI- Kalamazoo Wings forward Justin Taylor has been named by the ECHL as the Sher-Wood Hockey Player of the Week, the team announced Tuesday.

Taylor, 27, had two goals and three assists in two games played this week. On Saturday night against the Fort Wayne Komets, Taylor tallied a goal and an assist and followed up on Sunday with his fifth three-point effort of the season by logging two goals and an assist.

The native of Mindemoya, Ontario leads the Wings in both goals (19) and points (35) this season, and his 255 career points over six seasons with Kalamazoo leave him 17 shy of tying the franchise's ECHL record. Taylor is already the franchise's ECHL career leader in goals scored with 124.

A 2007 draft pick of the Washington Capitals (round six, pick 180), Taylor has accumulated 52 points in his last 53 games dating back to last season.

Earlier in the season, the Wings center became the 106th player in ECHL history to play in at least 400 games. Over his seven-year career, Taylor has recorded 274 total points in 413 games with Kalamazoo, Idaho and Trenton.

Before turning pro, Taylor racked up 202 points in 231 career games with the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League.

On behalf of Justin Taylor, a case of pucks will be donated to a local youth hockey organization by Sher-Wood Hockey, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Sher-Wood Hockey has donated more than 35,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

Wings Event Center, owned and operated by Greenleaf Hospitality Group, is home to the minor league hockey team Kalamazoo Wings and a full entertainment venue offering concerts, sporting events, family shows and trade shows. Built in 1974, Wings Event Center values partnerships with the community to bring events and attractions that enrich the lives of residents in the Kalamazoo area.

ECHL Stories from January 24, 2017

