Justin Taylor Loaned to Utica Comets

KALAMAZOO, MI - Kalamazoo Wings forward Justin Taylor has been loaned and signed to a professional tryout agreement with the Utica Comets of the American Hockey League, the team announced Friday.

Taylor, 29, gets his first shot in the AHL since his rookie season in 2010-11, when he was on a Bridgeport Sound Tigers contract following his career with the London Knights of the OHL.

Not skipping a beat from his career-high 32 goals and 61 points a season ago, the centerman has earned 25 goals and 18 assists in 44 games this season, leading the Wings with 43 total points. His 25 goals rank third in the ECHL and his 43 points are good enough for ninth in the league.

Taylor's season has been one to remember, as the eighth-year pro has accomplished many individual milestones during the 2017-18 campaign. He moved into third all-time in franchise history with 435 games played on January 24, appeared in his 500th career professional game on January 27, and moved into fourth all-time in franchise history for goals scored with 162 on February 7.

Taylor will join the Comets as they kick off a two-game home stand this weekend against Laval Rocket and the Belleville Senators.

