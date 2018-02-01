Justin Holl Becomes First Fuel Player to Reach NHL

News Release

INDIANAPOLIS - Making his debut tonight for the Toronto Maple Leafs Wednesday night, former Indy Fuel defenseman Justin Holl became the first Fuel graduate to play in the National Hockey League.

Recalled to the Maple Leafs on an emergency basis Wednesday afternoon from the AHL's Toronto Marlies, Holl recorded his first NHL goal with a third-period tally as Toronto defeated the New York Islanders 5-0 at Air Canada Centre. The 26-year-old blueliner was named the game's second star, finishing with a +3 rating. Holl becomes the 639th ECHL player in the 30-year history of the league to reach the NHL - the 16th to make their debut this season.

A native of Tonka Bay, Minn., Holl started his professional career with the Fuel back in 2014-15, tallying seven goals and 27 assists in 66 games. The product of the University of Minnesota appeared in two games with the AHL's Rockford IceHogs his rookie season, before earning a contract with the Marlies prior to the 2015-16 campaign. In parts of three seasons with the Maple Leafs' AHL affiliate, Holl has compiled 60 points (17g, 43a) in 171 total contests.

A second round selection of the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft (No. 54 Overall), Holl registered 8 goals and 30 assists in 142 career NCAA games over his four-year career with the Golden Gophers.

The Fuel conclude a four-game road swing Friday when they take on the Wheeling Nailers at WesBanco Arena, before returning to Indiana Farmers Coliseum Saturday to host the Toledo Walleye.

