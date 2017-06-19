Jurado and Cardona Earn Rangers Minor League Awards for May

News Release

FRISCO, Texas - The Texas Rangers announced Monday that Frisco RoughRiders right-handed hurler Ariel Jurado has been named the organization's Minor League Pitcher of the Month and outfielder Jose Cardona has been named Defender of the Month for May.

Jurado went unbeaten in May, posting a 5-0 record and 1.86 ERA in six starts. The 21-year-old Panamanian held Texas League hitters to a .203 average in his 38 2/3 innings. All six of his starts were quality starts, including four scoreless outings.

Entering play Monday, Jurado's seven wins rank tied for first place in the Texas League. His 78 2/3 innings are tied for third-most, and his ratio of 2.06 walks per nine innings qualifies as fifth-best among starters.

Cardona played in 26 games in the outfield for the Riders, playing errorless baseball the entire month (75 total chances). Entering Monday, Cardona has been error-free in 46 consecutive ballgames for the Riders, splitting time in all three outfield positions. Overall, he holds a .986 fielding percentage and has five outfield assists.

The Rangers also announced that current Riders pitcher Brady Feigl has been named the organization's Minor League Reliever of the Month. Feigl allowed one earned run in 12 1/3 innings with the Wood Ducks (0.73 ERA), yielding six hits before earning a promotion to Frisco on May 31. The southpaw has made five appearances with the Riders since his call-up.

The RoughRiders, the Double-A affiliate of the Rangers, continue their eight-game homestand tonight against the Midland RockHounds (Oakland) at Dr Pepper Ballpark.

Tonight's game is another Bark in the Park! Dogs and their owners can sit on the grass berm and the first 500 dogs receive a free Riders Dog Item. It is also a Kids Eat Free Monday, meaning each kid 12 and under will receive a voucher for a hot dog, chips, and a Dr Pepper product or water.

