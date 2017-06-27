Jumbo Shrimp Roster Moves

News Release

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Miami Marlins announced a pair of transactions that impacts their Double-A affiliate Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp roster prior to tomorrow's game against the Mobile BayBears at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville at 7:05 p.m. ET.

Outfielder Braxton Lee has been acquired by the Marlins from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria (who has played two major league rehab assignments with Jacksonville this year), and Lee has been assigned to Double-A Jacksonville.

Lee has spent all season in the Southern League playing for the Montgomery Biscuits. Lee in 67 games played is hitting .321 with two home runs and 16 RBI. For his strong first half, Lee was named a 2017 Southern League North Division All-Star, and was the Southern League Player of the Week for the week of May 15-21.

Lee currently leads the Southern League in hitting with his .321 average, he is also second in hits with 84, and second in runs scored with 47. Lee also spent all of 2016 with the Biscuits, where he hit .209 with a home run and 25 RBI. Lee was originally selected by the Rays in the 12th round of the 2014 draft from Ole Miss. Lee, 23, is a native of Picayune, Mississippi.

In a corresponding move, outfielder Alex Glenn was released by the Marlins organization. Glenn played in 64 games for the Jumbo Shrimp, where he hit .179 with three home runs and 20 RBI.

