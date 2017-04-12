Jumbo Shrimp Roster Moves - April 12

News Release

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Miami Marlins announced a pair of transactions that impact their Double-A affiliate Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp roster prior to today's game against the Chattanooga Lookouts at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville at 7:05 p.m.

Right-handed relief pitcher Travis Ballew has been transferred from Jacksonville to High-A Jupiter. Ballew pitched for the Jumbo Shrimp on Monday, working a scoreless inning of relief in Jacksonville's 7-4 loss to Mississippi.

In a corresponding move, right-handed relief pitcher Tyler Bremer has been transferred from Triple-A New Orleans to Jacksonville. Bremer did not appear in a game for the Baby Cakes. Bremer did pitch in three of Jacksonville's first four games, going 0-1 with an 11.57 ERA in his two and a third innings of work.

The Jumbo Shrimp roster stands at 25 active players, and a revised roster is attached.

Wednesday night will be the home opener at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville at 7:05 p.m., as the Jumbo Shrimp begin a five-game series with the Chattanooga Lookouts. Left-handed pitcher Dillon Peters (1-0, 1.80 ERA) will start for Jacksonville against Chattanooga right-hander Kohl Stewart (0-1, 0.00 ERA). Fans can listen to the game on the Jumbo Shrimp Network presented by Community First, beginning at 6:50 p.m. with the pregame show "Shrimp On Deck" on FM 100.3 & AM 1600 The Biz, the TuneIn Radio app, and www.jaxshrimp.com.

