Jumbo Shrimp Food & Beverage Job Fairs February 7 & 13

February 5, 2018 - Southern League (SL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release





JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - As the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp begin the new year at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville, they are building their team for another season of affordable family fun. The club has set two job fairs in February for 2018 seasonal food and beverage positions at the ballpark.

The Double-A Southern League affiliate of the Miami Marlins will host the following job fairs at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville, 301 A. Philip Randolph Blvd.:

Food & Beverage Supervisor/Stand Manager Job Fair: Wednesday, Feb. 7, 5:30-8 p.m.: At this job fair, the Jumbo Shrimp are seeking candidates for the following positions:

Concessions Manager Concessions Floor Supervisor Warehouse Manager Vending Manager Suite Attendant

Food & Beverage Gameday Employees Job Fair: Tuesday, Feb. 13, 5:30-8 p.m.: At this job fair, the Jumbo Shrimp are seeking candidates for the following positions:

Concessions Workers Concessions Cooks Bartenders Warehouse Workers Vending Hawkers Line Cooks Kitchen Utility Pantry Stewards Cashiers

Interested applicants may find full position descriptions and an application form at www.jaxshrimp.com . Applicants may bring the completed application to the job fair. All applicants should be prepared to interview at the job fairs.

Parking for the events will be in Lot P, east of the stadium, and applicants may enter though the main stadium gates at the corner of A. Philip Randolph Blvd. and E. Adams St.

Open positions are for seasonal employment, including but not limited to 70 Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp baseball home games, additional stadium events and training. Candidates are encouraged to bring a resume and dress appropriately.

Potential employees are subject to a background check and drug test.

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are an equal opportunity employer.

UP NEXT: The Jumbo Shrimp open the 2018 season presented by Community First Credit Union on April 5, in Jackson, Tennessee. The 2018 home opener is Wednesday, April 11, at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville. Season ticket renewals and new packages for the 2018 season may be reserved with a nonrefundable 25 percent down payment by calling a Jumbo Shrimp account representative at (904) 358-2846 or at the ballpark Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Southern League Stories from February 5, 2018

