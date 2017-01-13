Jumbo Shrimp 2017 Ticket Plans Available Online

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Getting a ticket package for the first season of Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp baseball is more convenient in 2017. All ticket plans are available online at www.jaxshrimp.com, where fans can select and purchase their preferred seats with savings on regular pricing for all or part of the 2017 season that opens Wednesday, April 12, at 7:05 p.m. at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville.

Ticket plans start at just $6.50 per seat per game, with options for 70-game Full Season, 35-game Weekender, and 15-game Fireworks plans. Each of the Full Season, Weekender, and Fireworks plans includes the same seats for each ticketed game date, with the convenience of avoiding ticket lines and going straight to the ballpark gates. Flex plans in sets of a dozen undated reserved seat vouchers are also available online.

The Fireworks plan includes the fireworks shows on all 12 Fridays and three special shows on Opening Night Wednesday, April 12, Independence Day Eve Monday, July 3, and Fan Appreciation Night on Labor Day Eve Sunday, Sept. 3. The Weekender includes tickets and early pregame entry to the ballpark (normally 30 minutes before regular gates open to the public) for Opening Night, Independence Day Eve, and all Friday, Saturday and Sunday games.

Each fan purchasing a ticket plan has a personal Jumbo Shrimp account representative to help manage tickets throughout the season. Individual game tickets will go on sale in March, but ticket plans and group outing packages - beginning at 24 people - are already available, by calling the Jumbo Shrimp front office at (904) 358-2846.

