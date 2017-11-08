Juan Pablo Caffa Named to USL All-League Team

News Release

Graphic by Naeem Thomas

Tulsa Roughnecks FC captain Juan Pablo Caffa has been named to the 2017 USL All-League Team, which honors the top performers from the regular season. Caffa received a place on the USL All-League 2nd Team as determined through voting by USL coaches and media members. He becomes the first Roughnecks player to be named all-league.

Graphic by Naeem Thomas

The Argentinian was in his first season with the Roughnecks and helped lead the franchise to its first-ever appearance in the USL Cup Playoffs.

Caffa led Tulsa by matching a franchise record with eight assists during the regular season. The playmaker also finished tied for second on the team with nine goals.

The left-footed Caffa came to the Roughnecks after spending time earlier in his career with storied Argentinian club Boca Juniors and in Spain's La Liga with Real Betis.

The USL's First and Second All-League Teams are listed below.

2017 USL All-League First Team

GK - Diego Restrepo, San Antonio FC: Restrepo led the USL with 12 shutouts, while also posting a 76.4 save percentage and a 0.80 goals-against average for the best defense in the USL.

D - Paco Craig, Louisville City FC: Craig led Louisville with 71 interceptions and 112 clearances, as City recorded 12 regular-season shutouts, while also scoring two goals and notching two assists.

D - Harrison Delbridge, FC Cincinnati: Delbridge led the USL with 120 interceptions and scored three goals, as the big center back proved a continual threat from set pieces.

D - Sebastien Ibeagha, San Antonio FC: Ibeagha marshalled an SAFC backline that conceded a league-fewest 24 goals and posted a league-high 15 shutouts, while recording a league-high 190 clearances.

D - Forrest Lasso, Charleston Battery: Lasso finished in the top five in the USL with 27 blocked shots, and he also recorded six goals to finish second in the league among defenders, playing an important role in Charleston's attack.

M - Marcel SchÃ¤fer, Tampa Bay Rowdies: The former German international finished tied for second in the USL with 11 assists and scored five regular-season goals in a stellar first year for the Rowdies.

M - Sebastian Velasquez, Real Monarchs SLC: Velasquez recorded nine goals and six assists for the Monarchs, and he made 37 key passes from open play to help the Monarchs claim the USL Regular Season Championship.

M - Chris Wehan, Reno 1868 FC: Wehan took the USL by storm in his rookie season, leading the USL with 12 assists while adding eight goals, as 1868 FC set a league record with 75 regular-season goals.

F - Chandler Hoffman, Real Monarchs SLC: Hoffman had a career-high 16 goals and seven assists in the regular season to help the Monarchs claim the USL Regular Season Championship.

F - Dane Kelly, Reno 1868 FC: The USL's all-time regular-season scoring leader claimed the USL Golden Boot for the first time with 18 goals, which helped earn his first call-up to Jamaica's National Team.

F - Enzo Martinez, Charlotte Independence: Martinez built on a stellar 2016 season with even bigger numbers, finishing tied for second in the league with 16 goals while adding five assists.

2017 USL All-League Second Team

GK - Earl Edwards Jr., Orlando City B: Edwards finished seventh in the USL with 80 saves in the regular season, and his 75.2 save percentage was the highest among the top 10 in saves in the league.

D - Ryan Felix, Rochester Rhinos: Felix tied for the Rhinos' team-high with 70 interceptions and recorded an 80 percent success rate winning 48 tackles, as the Rhinos conceded the fewest goals in the Eastern Conference.

D - James Kiffe, Sacramento Republic FC: Kiffe played every minute of the regular season for Republic FC and was a strong two-way performer with a team-high 61 key passes and 64 interceptions.

D - Taylor Mueller, Charleston Battery: Mueller put in another strong year for the Battery, finishing second in the USL with 163 clearances while also recording 59 interceptions and 27 blocked shots.

D - Jimmy Ockford, Reno 1868 FC: Ockford led 1868 FC with 2,669 minutes and finished third in the USL with 159 clearances while recording 70 interceptions. The center back also scored four goals when called into attack on set pieces.

M - Vincent Bezecourt, New York Red Bulls II: Bezecourt picked up where he left off for the 2016 USL Cup champion, finishing tied for second in the league with 11 assists while adding six goals and 66 key passes.

M - Billy Forbes, San Antonio FC: Forbes had a dynamic season for SAFC, leading the team with 10 goals while leading the USL with 71 completed dribbles and notching 37 key passes from open play.

M - Justin Portillo, Charleston Battery: Portillo played every minute of the regular season and completed 1,415 passes, good for third in the USL, while recording six goals, six assists and 60 key passes.

F - Juan Pablo Caffa, Tulsa Roughnecks FC: The Argentinean playmaker led the Roughnecks to their first postseason appearance in his first season at the club, as he recorded nine goals, eight assists and 66 key passes.

F - Corey Hertzog, Pittsburgh Riverhounds: Hertzog earned a second consecutive Second Team selection after another sterling year for the Riverhounds - which saw him record 14 goals and 49 key passes.

F - Romario Williams, Charleston Battery: Williams surpassed his strong 2016 display for the Battery with 15 goals in 22 games at a rate of a goal every 114.3 minutes while on loan from Atlanta United FC.

The finalists for the 2017 USL Awards will be announced on Thursday, preceding the 2017 USL Cup, which will air live on ESPNU, the WatchESPN app, and be simulcast on SiriusXM on Monday, November 13 at 9 p.m. ET as Eastern Conference champion Louisville City FC faces Western Conference champions the Swope Park Rangers at Slugger Field.

