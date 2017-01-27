News Release

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Revolution forward Juan Agudelo has been named to the U.S. Men's National Team roster for its friendly against Serbia on Jan. 29 at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, Calif. Agudelo is one of 23 players selected to Head Coach Bruce Arena's squad for his first match in his second stint leading the national team. The match kicks off at 4:00 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on ESPN2 in English and on UniMás in Spanish.Agudelo, 24, has collected 21 caps and three goals for his international career. He last played for the U.S. Men's National Team on Oct. 11, 2016, when he logged 12 minutes as a substitute in a 1-1 draw against New Zealand. In 2015, Agudelo scored his third career international goal in a friendly against Mexico on April 15, and later started and played 45 minutes in a friendly against Germany on June 10.

The forward made his international debut in a friendly against South Africa on Nov. 17, 2010, becoming the youngest player to score for the United States at just 17 years, 359 days old when he netted the game-winning goal in the 85th minute. He is now the second youngest player to score for the United States after Christian Pulisic scored on May 28, 2016, at the age of 17 years, 253 days old.

For the Revolution in 2016, Agudelo matched his career high with seven goals and added a career-high five assists in 24 appearances, earning the team's Golden Boot Award following the season. He finished the MLS regular season at a torrid pace, recording four goals and three assists in the Revolution's final seven League matches. Agudelo also recorded a brace in the 2016 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Final against FC Dallas. In six career MLS campaigns, Agudelo has made 129 appearances with 78 starts and scored 32 goals with 15 assists for the New York Red Bulls (2010-12), Chivas USA (2012-13), and the New England Revolution (2013, 2015-present).

U.S. ROSTER BY POSITION

GOALKEEPERS (3): David Bingham (San Jose Earthquakes), Nick Rimando (Real Salt Lake), Luis Robles (New York Red Bulls)

DEFENDERS (8): DaMarcus Beasley (Unattached), Steve Birnbaum (D.C. United), Brad Evans (Seattle Sounders FC), Greg Garza (Atlanta United FC), Chad Marshall (Seattle Sounders FC), Jorge Villafaî=B1a (Santos Laguna, MEX), Walker Zimmerman (FC Dallas), Graham Zusi (Sporting Kansas City)

MIDFIELDERS (9): Alejandro Bedoya (Philadelphia Union), Michael Bradley (Toronto FC), Benny Feilhaber (Sporting Kansas City), Jermaine Jones (LA Galaxy), Sacha Kljestan (New York Red Bulls), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Dax McCarty (Chicago Fire), Darlington Nagbe (Portland Timbers), Chris Pontius (Philadelphia Union)

FORWARDS (3): Juan Agudelo (New England Revolution), Jozy Altidore (Toronto FC), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders FC)

