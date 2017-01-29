Juan Agudelo Earns 22nd Cap with Late Cameo in USMNT's 0-0 Draw

January 29, 2017 - Major League Soccer (MLS) - New England Revolution News Release





CASA GRANDE, Ariz. - Juan Agudelo was made to wait - and wait - for his chance to take the field on Sunday afternoon in San Diego, but the 24-year-old New England Revolution forward eventually made his 22nd international appearance in the U.S. National Team's 0-0 draw with Serbia.

Agudelo entered the friendly in the 87th minute - replacing Portland Timbers midfielder Darlington Nagbe - and although he was only given a few minutes to make an impact, he so nearly did, turning dangerously inside the box only to be blocked as he tried to maneuver onto his left foot for a close-range shot.

It was only Agudelo's second appearance with the USMNT since June 2015, having seen 12 minutes off the bench in a 1-1 draw with New Zealand last October. That was Agudelo's final appearance under former head coach Jurgen Klinsmann, while today's was his first under new boss Bruce Arena.

Agudelo will now look to earn his 23rd cap - and perhaps more substantial minutes - on Friday, February 3, when the U.S. will host Jamaica at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, Tennessee. That game is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. ET and will be broadcast live in English on FS1 and in Spanish on UniMas.

