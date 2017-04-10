Josh Smith Undergoes Successful Thumb Surgery

News Release

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Revolution defender Josh Smith underwent a successful surgical procedure on Monday to fix a fracture in his right thumb, the club announced today.

The injury to Smith's thumb occurred during his MLS and New England debut in the 1-1 draw against the Portland Timbers on Sunday, April 2. Wearing a cast on his right thumb, the fourth-round SuperDraft selection was then able to start and play 90 minutes in last Saturday's 2-0 win over the Houston Dynamo.

The fixation procedure was performed on Monday morning by Dr. Philip Blazar at Brigham and Women's/Mass General Hospital Health Care Center in Foxborough, Mass. The University of San Francisco graduate is not expected to miss significant time and plans to train with the team this week ahead of the Revolution's meeting with the Chicago Fire at Toyota Park on Saturday, April 15 at 5:00 p.m. ET.

This Saturday's match against Chicago will be broadcast locally on CSN New England, with Brad Feldman and Paul Mariner on the call, and will be available on the radio at 98.5 The Sports Hub and WMVX 1570 AM Nossa Radio in Portuguese.

