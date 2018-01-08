Josh Shalla Returns to Fuel

News Release

Last season's leading scorer signs with Indy after beginning season in Europe

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs announced Thursday that they have signed forward Josh Shalla. The club's leading scorer from last season will be available for this weekend's doubleheader with the Fort Wayne Komets.

Shalla, 26, set a career high last season in 2016-17 with 60 points (32g, 28) in 71 games split between the Fuel and the Wheeling Nailers. In 48 contests with Indy following a mid-December trade that brought him to the Circle City, the 6-foot-1, 203-pound forward tallied 22 goals and 20 assists. Shalla logged 10 multi-point outings during his stint with the Fuel last year, including a franchise-record four-goal performance on Dec. 27, 2016 in Fort Wayne.

A native of Oshawa, Ontario, Shalla began the 2017-17 campaign overseas with the EIHL's Nottingham Panthers, where he marked three goals and five assists in 26 games, while chipping in an additional 14 points (7g, 7a) in 14 games of Champions Hockey League and EIHL Cup play.

Returning to North America officially a veteran by ECHL standards, Shalla has compiled a total of 203 points (104g, 99a) in 263 games split between Indy, Wheeling, Toledo and Cincinnati. The 2011 fourth-round selection of the Nashville Predators (No. 94) also played parts of two seasons in the AHL with the Milwaukee Admirals in 2012-13 and 2013-14, where he posted 16 points (5g, 11a) in 58 contests.

The Fuel open the 2018 portion of their schedule this weekend with a home-and-home series with the Fort Wayne Komets, beginning Friday at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

