Joseph Rosa Hits Homerun in Back-To-Back Games

News Release

Everett, WA - Everett AquaSox (2-2) evened the series against Hillsboro (2-2) with a 6-3 victory on Father's Day. Both teams had their fair share of hits but the Sox led with RISP going 4-for-13. The Sox jumped on Hillsboro in the second inning, scoring three runs on three hits. The scoring attack came by two RBI doubles and an RBI single off Conner Grey which put the Frogs ahead, in a comfortable position heading into the third inning.

Rafael Pujols replaced Grey for the Hops after he gave up another four hits in the third. Joseph Rosa laced a ball over the center field fence for his second homerun this season to extend the lead for the Sox, 6-0.

Hillsboro tackled Torres in the fourth, getting the bases loaded twice and only scoring three runs. A diving catch by Joe Venturino in right field, got the Frogs out of the inning. Venturino, has been the Sox's Swiss Army Knife as the utility player has played in four positions in the first four games of this season (2B, 3B, LF, RF).

Paul Covelle replaced Torres in the sixth, sitting down the side in order followed by a stellar defensive performance in the seventh. With Cole Thompson on first, Eugene Helder turned two by throwing to Joseph Rosa at second who gunned out Domingo Leyba on a bang-bang play at first.

David Ellingson picked up his second save of the season and finished the Hops himself, striking out two and taking a grounder to first to end the game. The AquaSox took home the victory, 6-3 with 3,509 Frog Faithful in attendance.

The AquaSox will conclude the homestand against the Hillsboro Hops tomorrow with a Kids Day game at 11:05 AM! Group tickets, family outings and tickets are still available for Monday's game! For tickets or upcoming promotions visit AquaSox.com

