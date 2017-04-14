Joseph Doubles Chiefs Past Red Wings, 3-2

News Release

Rochester, NY - The Syracuse Chiefs nicked the Rochester Red Wings, 3-2, Friday afternoon at Frontier Field. Corban Joseph doubled in the winning run in the ninth inning, while three Syracuse relievers combined for four nearly perfect innings in back of Jacob Turner. The win snapped the Chiefs' three-game losing streak overall and six-game losing streak against the Red Wings.

Rochester (5-3) started the scoring in the first inning. J.B. Shuck singled to lead off against Turner. Two batters later, after Tommy Field replaced Shuck at first on a fielder's choice, Matt Hague singled to put runners on first and second. Kennys Vargas then grounded a single down the third-base line, scoring Field for a 1-0 Red Wings lead.

Syracuse (2-6) posted two runs in the third. Joseph doubled to start the inning against Nick Tepesch. After a strikeout, Rafael Bautista picked up his first Chiefs RBI with a double to left field, tying the game at one. Brian Goodwin followed with an RBI single to score Bautista and give the Chiefs the lead.

The Red Wings tied the game in the fifth. John Ryan Murphy singled to center to start the inning against Turner and moved to second on a wild pitch. Shuck followed with a single to right to put runners on first and third. Field then hit a sacrifice fly to left, plating Murphy to tie the game.

The game remained tied until the ninth. After five innings of two-run ball, Turner gave way to Neal Cotts, who retired all six batters he faced in a perfect sixth and seventh. Dustin Antolin followed with a scoreless eighth, erasing a Hague single with a Vargas double play.

On the other side, Tepesch recovered nicely from a rocky third, tossing eight innings for the Red Wings. The right-hander threw 71 strikes in 96 pitches, allowing just one hit after the third inning while posting eight strikeouts.

The Chiefs grabbed the lead in the ninth. Matt Skole singled to center field off Drew Rucinski to start the inning. Two batters later, Caleb Ramsey walked. Joseph then doubled for the second time, scoring Skole to give Syracuse a 3-2 lead.

New Chiefs right-hander Joe Nathan shut the door with a 1-2-3 ninth. Nathan picked up his 382nd career save and first in a Syracuse uniform.

The Chiefs and Red Wings will tussle Saturday in the middle game of a three-game set. Right-hander Taylor Hill and left-hander Jason Wheeler, a pair of former I.L. All-Stars, will match up at 1:35.

