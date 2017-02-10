Jordan Weal Recalled by Flyers, Chris McCarthy Recalled by Phantoms

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers, parent club of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, have recalled from loan forward Jordan Weal. Meanwhile, the Phantoms have recalled from loan forward Chris McCarthy from the Reading Royals of the ECHL.

A 24-year-old forward from North Vancouver, British Columbia, Weal currently leads all Phantoms and is second among all AHL skaters in scoring with 47 total points (15 goals, 32 assists). One of Lehigh Valley's three representatives at the 2017 AHL All-Star Classic, he was recently named the CCM/AHL Player of the Month for January after an impressive 14 points (5 goals, 9 assists) and a plus-7 rating in 11 January outings.

A 25-year-old forward from Collegeville, Pennsylvania, McCarthy is in the midst of his third professional season and has paced all Royals with 19 goals and 47 points this season. A 6'1", 205-pound forward, he spent last season with the Hartford Wolf Pack where he compiled six goals, 16 assists and 22 total points across 54 games.

