Jordan Subban to Represent the Comets at the 2017 American Hockey

Utica, NY - The American Hockey League announced today the playing rosters for the 2017 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Capital BlueCross, to be held January 29-30 at the PPL Center in Allentown, Pa., home of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Each of the AHL's four divisions will be represented by 12 players. Rosters were determined by committees of AHL coaches, and all 30 AHL teams are represented by at least one All-Star.

The 2017 rosters feature 37 first-time AHL All-Stars, 12 rookies and seven former first-round draft choices. In addition, 27 of the All-Stars named have been recalled to the National Hockey League already this season, including standouts Jake Guentzel of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (Pittsburgh), Zane McIntyre of the Providence Bruins (Boston), Juuse Saros of the Milwaukee Admirals (Nashville) and Brendan Perlini of the Tucson Roadruners (Arizona).

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins head coach Clark Donatelli, Syracuse Crunch head coach Benoit Groulx, Grand Rapids Griffins head coach Todd Nelson and Ontario Reign head coach Mike Stothers will serve as coaches for the event.

The 2017 AHL All-Star Skills Competition presented by Giant Food Stores and Velaspan on Jan. 29 (7:30 p.m. ET) will pit the All-Stars from the two Eastern Conference divisions against those from the two Western Conference divisions in seven skills events.

In the 2017 AHL All-Star Challenge on Jan. 30 (7 p.m. ET), the four teams will participate in a round-robin tournament featuring six games of 10 minutes each, played entirely at 3-on-3. The two teams with the best records at the end of the round-robin will face off for the championship, a six-minute game also played at 3-on-3.

Starting at just $26 each, single-event tickets are now on sale for the 2017 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Capital BlueCross, featuring the AHL All-Star Skills Competition presented by Giant Food Stores and Velaspan and the AHL All-Star Challenge. To purchase event tickets, please visit phantomshockey.com, call 610-347-TIXX or visit the PPL Center box office. The 2017 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Capital BlueCross will be preceded by a Phan Fest on Saturday, Jan. 28 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., followed by a Tailgate Party beginning at 6 p.m. Both events will take place at the PPL Center and tickets for both the Phan Fest ($5) and Tailgate Party ($10) are also available now at phantomshockey.com.

The 2017 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Capital BlueCross will feature the top young talent in the American Hockey League: since 1995, more than 93 percent of All-Star Classic participants have gone on to compete in the National Hockey League, including Jake Allen, Artem Anisimov, Patrice Bergeron, Ben Bishop, Troy Brouwer, Ryan Callahan, Zdeno Chara, Logan Couture, Braden Holtby, Tyler Johnson, Martin Jones, Chris Kunitz, Zach Parise, Tuukka Rask, Pekka Rinne, Bobby Ryan, Cory Schneider, Patrick Sharp, Jason Spezza, P.K. Subban and Mats Zuccarello, as well as former Lehigh Valley Phantoms representatives Nick Cousins, Brandon Manning and Anthony Stolarz.

In operation since 1936, the American Hockey League continues to serve as the top development league for the players, coaches, managers, trainers, executives and broadcasters of all 30 National Hockey League teams. More than 88 percent of NHL players last season were AHL graduates, and more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame spent time in the AHL in their careers. In 2015-16, over 7.1 million fans attended AHL regular-season and playoff games across North America, the highest total attendance in league history.

2017 Eastern Conference AHL All-Stars Atlantic Division All-Stars Pos.PlayerTeamApp.2016-17 Stats FChris Bourque ("C")Hershey Bears5th32gp, 8-21-29, +1 FTravis BoydHershey Bears1st32gp, 10-20-30, +14 DT.J. BrennanLehigh Valley Phantoms4th31gp, 10-18-28, +10 FJake GuentzelWilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins1st27gp, 18-16-34, +17 FDanton HeinenProvidence Bruins1st21gp, 8-9-17, +1 GTristan JarryWilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins1st14-5-1, 2.14, .921, 1 SO FNicklas JensenHartford Wolf Pack1st29gp, 14-10-24, -8 FTaylor LeierLehigh Valley Phantoms1st22gp, 6-14-20, +7 GZane McIntyreProvidence Bruins1st10-0-0, 1.41, .951, 0 SO DDevon ToewsBridgeport Sound Tigers1st32gp, 4-19-23, E FJordan WealLehigh Valley Phantoms2nd29gp, 10-21-31, +4 DMackenzie WeegarSpringfield Thunderbirds1st21gp, 7-5-12, -3 CoachClark DonatelliWilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins 1st22-7-3-0 (.734) North Division All-Stars Pos.PlayerTeamApp.2016-17 Stats FCasey BaileyBinghamton Senators1st28gp, 9-5-14, -11 DMark BarberioSt. John's IceCaps3rd20gp, 3-15-18, +1 FJoe BlandisiAlbany Devils1st24gp, 6-14-20, -3 FYanni GourdeSyracuse Crunch1st29gp, 10-16-26, +12 FKasperi KapanenToronto Marlies1st29gp, 14-16-30, -2 FBrendan LeipsicToronto Marlies2nd26gp, 9-21-30, -4 GCharlie LindgrenSt. John's IceCaps1st13-9-1, 2.79, .913, 1 SO FJohn QuennevilleAlbany Devils1st31gp, 10-17-27, -3 FCole SchneiderRochester Americans1st28gp, 14-20-34, +8 DJordan SubbanUtica Comets1st29gp, 8-12-20, -6 DMatt TaorminaSyracuse Crunch3rd26gp, 9-21-30, +11 GLinus UllmarkRochester Americans1st13-12-1, 3.00, .907, 0 SO CoachBenoit GroulxSyracuse Crunch1st18-9-0-4 (.645)

2017 Western Conference AHL All-Stars Central Division All-Stars

Pos.

Player

Team

App.

2016-17 Stats

F

Spencer Abbott

Rockford IceHogs

1st

30gp, 8-13-21, -12

F

Kenny Agostino

Chicago Wolves

1st

35gp, 15-31-46, +13

F

Oliver Bjorkstrand

Cleveland Monsters

1st

22gp, 10-5-15, -4

D

Alexandre Carrier

Milwaukee Admirals

1st

31gp, 4-16-20, +6

F

Ryan Craig ("C")

Cleveland Monsters

1st

31gp, 4-5-9, -5

D

Brad Hunt

Chicago Wolves

4th

23gp, 9-20-29, +9

G

Michael Leighton

Charlotte Checkers

5th

8-5-2, 2.17, .923, 2 SO

F

Matt Lorito

Grand Rapids Griffins

1st

32gp, 10-22-32, +3

F

Teemu Pulkkinen

Iowa Wild

2nd

25gp, 12-10-22, -1

F

Jack Roslovic

Manitoba Moose

1st

25gp, 8-11-19, -5

D

Robbie Russo

Grand Rapids Griffins

1st

32gp, 5-13-18, +6

G

Juuse Saros

Milwaukee Admirals

1st

11-2-0, 1.76, .938, 1 SO

Coach

Todd Nelson

Grand Rapids Griffins

2nd

21-8-1-2 (.703)

Coach

Todd Nelson

Grand Rapids Griffins

2nd

21-8-1-2 (.703)

Coach

Todd Nelson

Grand Rapids Griffins

2nd

21-8-1-2 (.703)

Pacific Division All-Stars

Pos.

Player

Team

App.

2016-17 Stats

F

Taylor Beck

Bakersfield Condors

1st

19gp, 9-21-30, +11

F

Jonny Brodzinski

Ontario Reign

1st

28gp, 9-13-22, +6

F

A.J. Greer

San Antonio Rampage

1st

30gp, 10-14-24, -3

G

Troy Grosenick

San Jose Barracuda

1st

9-5-2, 2.06, .929, 5 SO

D

Julius Honka

Texas Stars

1st

23gp, 3-13-16, -4

F

Mark Jankowski

Stockton Heat

1st

26gp, 8-15-23, +3

D

Vincent LoVerde

Ontario Reign

2nd

28gp, 5-12-17, +3

G

Spencer Martin

San Antonio Rampage

1st

14-8-0, 2.43, .920, 1 SO

D

Brandon Montour

San Diego Gulls

2nd

25gp, 7-14-21, E

F

Daniel O'Regan

San Jose Barracuda

1st

27gp, 10-21-31, +6

F

Brendan Perlini

Tucson Roadrunners

1st

16gp, 11-5-16, -1

D

Kyle Wood

Tucson Roadrunners

1st

26gp, 7-21-28, -1

Coach

Mike Stothers

Ontario Reign

5th

17-6-5-0 (.696)

###

