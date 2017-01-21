Jordan Ruby Returns from Loan While Martinu Waived

January 21, 2017 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Macon Mayhem News Release





MACON, GA- The Macon Mayhem and Director of Hockey Operations Kevin Kerr announced today that goaltender Jordan Ruby has returned from loan to the South Carolina Stingrays of the ECHL. With Ruby returning to the Mayhem roster, the team has placed goaltender Curtis Martinu on waivers.

"We are very happy to be getting Jordan back from South Carolina," said Kerr. "When Garrett got called up, Jordan stepped up and kept the ball rolling. With him and Passingham, we believe that we have one of the best goaltending tandems in the league."

Ruby, 25, was loaned to South Carolina on December 31, 2016 and played one game on loan- saving 18 of the 19 shots he faced. After Garrett Bartus was loaned to the Fort Wayne Komets of the ECHL on November 29, 2016, Ruby stepped in as the Mayhem's main goaltender. The native of Tavistock, ON performed very well as the team's starting goaltender- going 8-2-2 with a 2.05 goals against average and a .932 save percentage.

Martinu played one game in his short stint with the Mayhem, giving up five goals on 20 shots in a 5-4 loss to the Peoria Rivermen on January 14th.

The Macon Mayhem returns tonight at 7:35 PM against the Knoxville Ice Bears. Single game tickets are on sale through the Macon Coliseum Box Office, and group tickets are available through the Macon Mayhem Front Office. For ticket information, please visit the Mayhem's official website at MaconMayhem.com or call the main office line at (478) 803-1592.

ABOUT THE MACON MAYHEM:

The Macon Mayhem is proud a member of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL), the nation's premier single "A" developmental hockey league . Playing their inaugural season in Central Georgia in 2015-2016, the Mayhem organization is proud to bring professional ice hockey back to Macon. The team is owned by Bob and Diane Kerzner and managed by Director of Hockey Operations/General Manager/Head Coach Kevin Kerr, a former third-round pick of the Buffalo Sabres. For more information on the Macon Mayhem, visit MaconMayhem.com, or follow the team on Twitter (www.twitter.com/MaconMayhem), Instagram (www.instagram.com/maconmayhem), or 'like' the Mayhem on Facebook (www.facebook.com/MaconMayhemHockey).

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from January 21, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.