Jordan Ruby Makes 27 Saves to Lead Mayhem to Victory

PENSACOLA, FL- Macon Mayhem goaltender Jordan Ruby saved 27 of the 28 shots he faced in the team's 4-1 win over the Pensacola Ice Flyers.

The Mayhem started the game quickly, as their top-ranked power play got a chance early. After a four-minute high-sticking call on Pensacola's Josh Cousineau, Mark Rivera scored a power play goal. The Macon power play unit moved the puck beautifully before Ryan Michel and Jake Trask were able to assist on the Rivera power play goal with 16:10 left in the first period. At the halfway mark of the period, Matt Johnson scored a goal assisted by Jeff Sanders and Mark Rivera.

After the early scoring, there were no goals until the 12:59 mark in the third period. Ice Flyers forward Riley Spraggs scored to make it a 2-1 game, assisted by Maxime St-Cyr and Louis Belisle. John Siemer added an empty net goal with 1:47 left to take the 3-1 lead. In the waning seconds, Matt Johnson added an empty net goal for his second goal of the game, and the Mayhem sealed the 4-1 victory over Pensacola.

