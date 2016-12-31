Jordan Ruby Loaned to ECHL South Carolina

MACON, GA- The Macon Mayhem and Director of Hockey Operations Kevin announced on Saturday afternoon that goaltender Jordan Ruby has been loaned to the South Carolina Sting Rays of the ECHL.

This is the first call-up of the season for the 25-year-old from Tavistock, Ontario. This season, Ruby has gone 8-2-1-1 with a 2.05 goals against average (GAA) and a .932 save percentage (SV%). He currently ranks second in the SPHL in GAA, third in SV%, and third in wins. Last season, Ruby played 20 games in the ECHL between the Indy Fuel and the Brampton Beast, and he recorded a 3.27 GAA and a .899 SV%.

Macon fell to the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs 3-2 in overtime last night. Ruby saved 29 of the 32 shots he faced in that game. The Ruby-less Mayhem will be in Fayetteville, NC tonight for a New Year's Eve game against the FireAntz. Fans can tune into the game on SPHL Live at sphl.neulion.com/sphl/.

The Mayhem returns home on Saturday, January 7th to face the Pensacola Ice Flyers. Single game tickets are on sale through the Macon Coliseum Box Office, and group tickets are available through the Macon Mayhem Front Office. For ticket information, please visit the Mayhem's official website at MaconMayhem.com or call the main office line at (478) 803-1592.

