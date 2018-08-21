Jones Sharp But Legends Complete Sweep of Claws with 2-1 Win

LAKEWOOD, NJ - JC Cloney threw seven scoreless innings, allowing just five hits, as Lexington topped the BlueClaws 2-1 on Tuesday night at FirstEnergy Park to complete a four-game sweep of Lakewood.

The BlueClaws threatened in the ninth, putting two on base with two outs, but Tad Ratliff got Madison Stokes to ground to second base to end the game and earn his third save of the four-game series.

Lakewood (37-20/78-48) was swept in a four-game series at FirstEnergy Park for the first time since June 30 - July 3 in 2016 against Greensboro while Lexington (34-22/71-53) took six of eight from the BlueCalws in August.

Lexington got a run in the first inning on an RBI double from Brewer Hicklin, driving in Nick Prattofrom second base. Pratto had singled with two outs off Damon Jones (8-7) and then stole second base.

Jones gave up just three hits and one run over five innings. The southpaw from Washington State gave up one run in 10 innings over two starts on this homestand.

Lexington added a run in the seventh off Luis Ramirez on an RBI single from Ricky Aracena.

After JC Cloney (2-1) came out, the BlueClaws got a run in the bottom of the eighth on an RBI double from Jose Antequera but Simon Muzziotti struck out with Antequera at second base to end the inning.

Antequera had two hits and a walk for the BlueClaws.

The BlueClaws head to Hickory to open a four-game series on Thursday night.

