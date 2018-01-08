Jonathan Racine Assigned to Manchester

January 8, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Manchester Monarchs
News Release
Former third round draft pick returns to Monarchs
MANCHESTER, N.H. - Manchester Monarchs Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations, Rich Seeley, announced today that Jonathan Racine has been assigned to the Monarchs by the Ontario Reign (AHL).
The Monarchs are the ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Los Angeles Kings.
Racine, 24, returns to the Monarchs after being recalled to the Reign on Nov. 24, 2017. In his latest stint with Ontario, Racine played in six games without recording a point, but added 22 penalty minutes. With the Monarchs this season, Racine has scored four points on one goal and three assists in 16 games, while accumulating 33 penalty minutes.
The 6-foot-2, 194-pound native of Montreal, Quebec, has logged 259 career AHL games for the San Antonio Rampage, Portland Pirates, St. John's IceCaps, Syracuse Crunch and Reign, and has registered 28 points on two goals and 26 assists. Racine was drafted by the Florida Panthers (87th overall) in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft, and made his NHL debut Apr. 1, 2014 against the New York Islanders.
Racine and the Monarchs are back on the ice Friday, Jan. 5 (7:05 p.m.), when they take on the Wheeling Nailers from the WesBanco Arena in Wheeling, W.V.
