Joly\\"s 30th Goal of the Season Pushes Eagles to 5-4 Win

News Release

LOVELAND, CO. -Michael Joly's 30th goal of the season broke a 4-4 deadlock with just over a minute to play in regulation, as Colorado defeated the Idaho Steelheads 5-4 on Wednesday. Forward Drayson Bowman generated three assists, while Jake Marchment and defenseman Matt Register each posted a goal and an assist in the winning effort. Lukas Hafner claimed the win in net, stopping 27 of Idaho's 31 shots in the contest.

Idaho notched the game's first goal when defenseman Eric Sweetman deflected a pass at the top of the crease over the shoulder of Hafner to put the Steelheads on top 1-0 just 4:26 into the contest.

Colorado would generate an answer less than five minutes later when Register stickhandled his way between the circles before beating Idaho goaltender Phillipe Desrosiers with a wrister to tie the game at 1-1.

Moving into the second period, the Eagles would grab their first lead of the game when defenseman Nolan De Jong buried a shot from the left circle that would light the lamp and put Colorado up 2-1 at the 2:32 mark of the middle frame. The goal was DeJong's first as a professional.

The lead would be erased when forward Connor Chatham snapped home a shot from the bottom of the left circle that would knot the game at 2-2 with 12:08 remaining in the second stanza.

Less than two minutes later, Colorado would jump back on top when defenseman Collin Bowman deflected a pass between the circles into the back of the net to give the Eagles a 3-2 edge. Colorado would build off that momentum when Marchment collected a rebound in the slot and wired it past Desrosiers to stretch the Eagles advantage to 4-2 at the 13:23 mark of the second period.

Idaho would find itself on a 5-on-3 power play later in the period and they would capitalize, as forward Steve McParland stuffed home a bouncing puck in the crease to trim Colorado's lead to 4-3 with 3:23 left in the second stanza.

The Steelheads would notch another tally early in the third period when forward A.J. White took advantage of an Eagles turnover deep in their own zone by zipping a wrist shot past Hafner from the low slot to level the score at 4-4 with 13:17 remaining in the final frame.

As time wound down in the contest, Joly would race through the left circle before collecting a cross-slot pass from Drayson Bowman and slamming the puck into the back of the net to put Colorado back on top 5-4 with only 1:05 left in regulation. Idaho would pull Desrosiers in favor of the extra attacker, but the Eagles would hold strong defensively to secure the 5-4 win.

Colorado finished the night going 0-for-6 on the power play, while Idaho finished 1-for-7 on the man-advantage.

The Eagles continue their three-game series against the Idaho Steelheads on Friday, January 26th at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center.

Kevin McGlue, Play-By-Play "Voice of the Eagles" & Media Relations Director

