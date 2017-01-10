Joliet Slammers Announce New Royalty Night Coming 2017 Season

January 10, 2017 - Frontier League (FL) - Joliet Slammers News Release





JOLIET, IL - The Joliet Slammers presented by ATI Physical Therapy announce Princess Night returning for the 2017 season, along with a new Royalty Night that features both princesses and their prince. Princesses and princes provided by Magic, Music and More will be available on the three promotional nights for autographs and pictures.

The two Princess Nights will be held on Friday, June 2 at 7:05 p.m. as well as Friday, August 11 at 7:05 p.m. The new Royalty Night will be held on Saturday July 22 starting at 6:05 p.m.

A Princess parade pre-game will kick-off each night and fans are encouraged to dress up for the special nights. Those who participate will receive a free drink voucher at the gate. Post-game fireworks will follow each night.

Princess packages and individual tickets will be available for purchase April 2017.

For more information, call the Box Office at (815) 722-2287 or visit jolietslammers.com.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





Frontier League Stories from January 10, 2017

Joliet Slammers Announce New Royalty Night Coming 2017 Season - Joliet Slammers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.