Join the Senators at the Yardmen Arena on Family Day
February 16, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
The Belleville Senators will spend Family Day in the friendly confines of the Yardmen Arena as they host the Utica Comets for the very first time.
Monday's game starts at 3pm, the first afternoon game in Senators history at the Yardmen. The Family Day Packages, detailed below, are available for purchase immediately.
Belleville Senators Family Day Package #1:
Four Green Level Tickets
Four Bottles of Coke Product*
One Family Size Popcorn*
Two Foam Fingers
$99, plus taxes and fees ($150 value)
Belleville Senators Family Day Package #2:
Four Gold Level Tickets
Four Bottles of Coke Product*
One Family Size Popcorn*
$91, plus taxes and fees ($120 value)
Furthermore, the first 3,000 fans will receive the second set of limited edition Belleville Senators hockey cards. There will also be more than half a dozen local mascots from the Bay of Quinte on hand who will play games with fans and take photos with families.
The Family Day Package can be purchased, or in person at the Belleville Senators Box Office Tickets, Food & Beverage Voucher and Foam fingers must be collected in person at the Senators Box Office.
