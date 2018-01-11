Join the Keys Team in 2018

News Release

TWO-NIGHT JOB FAIR SLATED FOR FEBRUARY 27-28

FREDERICK, MD-As the Frederick Keys continue preparations for their 30th season, the team is looking for fun, engaging and exuberant individuals to join the club's gameday staff for the 2018 campaign. Those who are interested in working for the Keys can attend the club's annual job fair on Tuesday, February 27 or Wednesday, February 28. Interviews will take place from 5-8 p.m. in the Mattress Warehouse Club at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Interviews are conducted on a first-come-first-serve basis and those who attend can interview for multiple positions. Interested candidates only need to attend the job fair ONE night. All positions are paid hourly or a game rate. The Keys WILL NOT be interviewing for any full-time positions with the team. Additionally, Spectra will be on hand to interview for opportunities in concessions and merchandise.

To take part in the job fair, individuals MUST fill out an application. These can be accessed by visiting frederickkeys.com and clicking on "job opportunities" under the Nymeo Field at HGS tab.

